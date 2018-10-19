Sports

Pacesetters tame Sonics

GABA League Championship…

By Staff Writer

Pacesetters and University of Guyana (UG) Trojans secured contrasting wins in the Under-23 section, when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association’s League Championship continued on Wednesday.

Staged at the Burnham Court, Carmichael and Middle Streets, Pacesetters, the home side, crushed Sonics 98-50. It was a dominant performance from Pacesetters who had five scorers in double figures.

Troy David led the rout with 24 points. He was supported by Quincy DosSantos, Kwesi Roberts, Kashif Liverpool and Jamal Nicholas, scorers of 13, 12, 12 and 11 points respectively…..

