Digicel cancer Awareness cycle race pedals off tomorrow

The seventh edition of the Digicel Cancer Awareness Cycle event will pedal off tomorrow on the streets of the capital.

The cream of the nation’s wheelsmen along with casual riders will battle for lucrative cash prizes and trophies when activities get underway at 08:30hrs.

During the launch of the flagship event at the Georgetown Cricket Club pavilion, last week, Keith Fernandes, President of the Evolution Cycle Club, stated that the event promises to be “different” and “exciting.”….