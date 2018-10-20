Kennard Memorial pre-Diwali race meet set for tomorrow

Turfites get ready, the Kennard Memorial pre- Diwali race meet is on tomorrow.

The Kennard Memorial Turf Club at Bush Lot, Corentyne will be the place to be for the six-race event which starts at 12:30hrs.

According to the programme, the H1 and Lower six-furlong race will be the feature event for the day’s activities. The first prize fetches $250,000.

Other races on the card include: L Non Earner 2018 (five furlongs), L-Open (five furlongs), Two-Year Guyana Bred (five furlongs), L-Non Winners (five furlongs) and the J3 &K (five furlongs).

CONDITIONS

These races are being run under the rules of the Guyana Horse Race Authority.

In the event that there are less than five horses entered for any event, the Club reserves the right to cancel or refrain from the said event or reduce the prize money after consulting with the horses owners.

Owners of horses must pay at least $5000 for each horse at the point of entry. If not paid, the horses names would not appear on the official programme and the horse will not be permitted to run.

Five horses to start before a third prize will be paid.

Seven horses to start before a fourth prize will be paid.

If only four horses start, the prize money will be reduced by 25%.

If only three horses start, the prize money will be reduced by 40%