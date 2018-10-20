Saints reigns supreme at Marian Academy Scholastic Chess Club Competition

St. Stanislaus College A Team emerged champions at last weekend’s Marian Academy Scholastic Chess Club competition held at the school’s auditorium, a release from the organisers stated.

According to the release, St. Stanislaus College Team A, comprising top juniors Jaden Taylor, Ghansham Allijohn, Jarrell Troyer and young female sensation Chelsea Juma, was the only team to play undefeated while their B Team, with players such as Kristoff Persaud, Savir Gokul, John Wong and Hitesh Deonarine finished fourth.

Even though the Brickdam-based school won the competition, the team of the tournament was Queen’s College’s A Team consisting of Natesh Baijor, Rajiv Lee, Jamal Thomas and Diego Barrnet…..