Smalta Girls Pee Wee football tournament to commence next month

By Staff Writer
Members of the several of the competing teams pose for a photo opportunity following the launch of the fifth Girls Pee Wee Primary School Football Championships.

The fifth annual Smalta Girls Pee Wee Primary Schools Football Championships was officially launched yesterday at the National Library.

The event, which will be played initially in a round-robin format, commences November 17th at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue with 16 teams divided into four groups of four.

 The grand finale is set for December 18th. South Ruimveldt are the defending champions.

Troy Mendonca, Co-Director of tournament coordinator, the Petra Organization, said that he has seen the programme grow from strength to strength each year…..

