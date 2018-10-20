Warm-up games will be vital, says Springer

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – As the West Indies women prepare to defend their Women’s T20 title next month, head coach Hendy Springer believes the team’s upcoming warm-up games will be crucial to their preparation.

The Windies will play their first warm-up game against India on November 4 at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, followed by a meeting with New Zealand on November 7 at the National Stadium in Guyana.

The 2018 ICC Women’s World T20 will run from November 9-24.

“The warm-up matches are very significant as we prepare to enter this major international tournament. We will get a chance to test our skills and put into play what we have been working on since we started our camps back in May,” Springer said.

“…As we move into the tournament it will give us a gauge as to where we are and where we need to be… we want to have positive momentum as we move into the tournament.”

The Windies squad, led by Stafanie Taylor, assembled in Antigua on Monday for a camp ahead of the tournament.

The hosts are placed in Group A along with England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, while Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland are in Group B.

Springer said from what he had been seeing he was optimistic the Windies would repeat as champions.

“I am loving what I’m seeing… The girls are focused. I see a very enthusiastic group of players, who are dedicated and looking to give a good account of themselves. We are the defending champions and we are playing at home, so there is pressure, but this is that golden opportunity to do something really special on home soil and retain the trophy,” Springer said.