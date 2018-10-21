Defending champions back into finals

As the second annual Prime Ministers Softball T20 Cup entered the penultimate day, defending champions Ariel Speedboat XI (open category) and Regal Masters (Masters Category) marched into the finals yesterday.

In another nail-biting contest, Ariel Speedboat held their nerve to survive a late fight back from Regal Allstars to win by six wickets and 11 balls to spare.

Regal posted 161 all out from their full quota and Ariel Speedboat reached 164-4 in 18.1 overs with four consecutive boundaries off the blade of Greg Singh that sealed the deal…..