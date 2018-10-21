Sports

Golden Jaguars U20s record second win

By Staff Writer

The Golden Jaguars U20 Boys team continued  preparations for the CONCACAF Championships on a positive note edging the ‘Elite League’ All-Stars 1-0 yesterday at the Georgetown Football Club [GFC] ground, Bourda.

It was the second win for the team following their 2-0 victory over the Guyana Police Force [GPF] on Tuesday.

In what was a game of two halves that was officiated by only one referee, substitute forward Dwayne Rebeiro snatched the win in the 79th minute, stabbing home into the back of the net, after the ball fell fortuitously into his path following an initial attempt from a team-mate…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Defending champions back into finals

Defending champions back into finals

By
England win rain-marred fourth ODI to bag series

England win rain-marred fourth ODI to bag series

Windies hope change in format equals change in fortunes

Comments

Trending