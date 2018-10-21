Sports

G’town heavyweights booted in night of upsets

By Staff Writer

It was a night of upsets Friday as Georgetown heavyweights Sparta Boss, Back Circle and Bent Street were dumped out of the inaugural ‘Bragging Rights’ Beach Football Championship following opening night losses.

Witnessed by a small crowd at the Marriott Beach Front, the aforementioned foursome suffered two consecutive defeats.

In an evening highlighted by several penalty shoot-out victories, Sparta lost their opening match to Future Stars 1-0 via the penalty mark, following a scoreless regulation time draw…..

