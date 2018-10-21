Guyana B/ball teams reach quarter-finals

Guyana’s male and female national U18 basketball teams have qualified for today’s quarterfinals of the International Basketball Foundation (IBF) Antilles 3×3 tournament after enduring mixed fortune last evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).
The male unit, playing out of Pool B, advanced on the back of a win and a loss. The locals came from behind to defeat French Guiana 11-7 after the 10-minute regular time whistle was blown but lost to Martinique 5-11 in their second match of the evening and missed out on an automatic semi-final qualification. ….
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments