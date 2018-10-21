Sports

Guyana B/ball teams reach quarter-finals

By Staff Writer
Nigel Hinds, President of the GABF, poses for a photo with the different teams during the opening ceremony of the IBF Under-18 Antilles 3×3 Championships yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Guyana’s male and female national U18 basketball teams have qualified for today’s quarterfinals of the International Basketball Foundation (IBF) Antilles 3×3 tournament after enduring mixed fortune last evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).

The male unit, playing out of Pool B, advanced on the back of a win and a loss. The locals came from behind to defeat French Guiana 11-7 after the 10-minute regular time whistle was blown but lost to Martinique 5-11 in their second match of the evening and missed out on an automatic semi-final qualification. ….

Around the Web

More in Sports

Berbice Masters tackle Rastas today

G’town heavyweights booted in night of upsets

G’town heavyweights booted in night of upsets

IPA donates balls for `Hammie’ Green Inter-Ward football tournament

Comments

Trending