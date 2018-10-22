Barbados capture IBF U18 titles

Barbados’ U18 basketballers crowned off the International Basketball Foundation (IBF) U18 Antilles 3×3 championships by capturing both the male and female titles last evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).

Ironically, the lads from the Island of the Flying Fish completed the double by dethroning Martinique who in 2017 had won both titles.

The male championship match saw both sides matching each other’s shots in the opening minutes of the game, but it was Barbados, in the end, who were more efficient in the paint as they pulled away in the closing minutes of the game to capture the 2018 title by a 12-8 score line at the end of the 10-minute full-time period. ….