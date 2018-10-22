Blairmont Blazers take West Berbice Magic Moments T20 title

Half centuries from openers Zameer Nasser and Javed Karim followed by a four-wicket haul from Seon Glasgow ensured Blairmont Blazers a 70-run win over Cotton Tree Die Hard and the West Berbice, Berbice Cricket Board/Magic Moments T20 title yesterday at Cotton Tree Ground.
Blairmont won the toss and elected to bat first, posting 215-6 from their allotted overs and then limited Cotton Tree to 145 all out in 15.4 overs.
Blairmont got off to a positive start with an opening stand of 84 between Nasser and Karim before Karim departed for 54 from 31 balls…..
