Blairmont Blazers take West Berbice Magic Moments T20 title

Champions! Blairmont Blazers scorched their way to the Magic Moments T20 title 

Half centuries from openers Zameer Nasser and Javed Karim followed by a four-wicket haul from Seon Glasgow ensured Blairmont Blazers a 70-run win over Cotton Tree Die Hard and the West Berbice, Berbice Cricket Board/Magic Moments T20 title yesterday at Cotton Tree Ground.

Blairmont won the toss and elected to bat first, posting 215-6 from their allotted overs and then limited Cotton Tree to 145 all out in 15.4 overs.

Blairmont got off to a positive start with an opening stand of 84 between Nasser and Karim before Karim departed for 54 from 31 balls…..

