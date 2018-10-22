DeNobrega overcomes obstacles to triumph

Not even the wind from the mighty Atlantic, the 90+ degree heat, Guyana’s best riders or a puncture could deny Paul DeNobrega yesterday.

The Team Evolution standout wheelsman overcame the many obstacles to emerge a worthy winner of the feature 40-lap event of the seventh Digicel Cycling event staged on the circuit outside the GDF compound on Irving Street and Vlissingen Road.

In an extraordinary display of self-belief, strength and stamina, DeNobrega, with the help of Deeraj Garbarran chipped away at the 30-second+ lead that was established by a strong eight-man group from as early as the third lap…..