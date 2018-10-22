Former Young Achievers star player `PJ’ Jones donates gear to GTTA

Canada-based Patrick `PJ’ Jones, a former top table tennis player from the Young Achievers Table Tennis Club has donated a quantity of equipment, (balls, racquets and sneakers) to the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA).

Jones, a southpaw, was a devastating player in the early 1980’s when he teamed up with players like Junior Cameron, former national junior champion Mark Chung, the O’Reilly brothers Colin and Christopher `Fire Red’ and Owen Wilkinson, to form one of the toughest clubs in Guyana.

“On behalf of myself, Marliss and my wife Roxanne, it’s an honour and a privilege for me to give to the association in Guyana this equipment,” Jones said on a visit to Guyana recently…..