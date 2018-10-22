Sports

Lyght Jr., cracks century as PSC assaults Third Class  

By Staff Writer
Andrew Lyght Jr 

A cracking century from Andrew Lyght Jr, spearheaded a 224-run win for the Police Sports Club (PSC) over Third Class in this weekend’s lone Georgetown Cricket Association (GSA), New Building Society (NBS) second division forty overs contest at PSC, yesterday. 

 PSC who began the day ideally by winning the toss, elected to take the first strike on a decent batting surface, posting a formidable 313 before being dismissed off the final ball of  the 40th over. 

 His (Lyght Jr.,)  75-ball 101, headlined the innings, a splendid knock which included 12 fours and three sixes before he departed in the 28th over with the score on 233 – 4. ….

