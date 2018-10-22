NBA roundup: Tempers flare as Rockets down Lakers

James Harden scored 36 points, and Chris Paul added 28 points with 10 assists as the Houston Rockets spoiled LeBron James’ home opener with the Los Angeles Lakers by earning a high-intensity 124-115 victory Saturday night.

Three players were ejected with 4:13 remaining after an on-court altercation that started after the Lakers’ Brandon Ingram committed a hard foul on Harden. After the whistle, Paul and the Lakers’ Rajon Rondo threw punches at each other, with Ingram also joining the fray. Paul, Rondo and Ingram all were ejected.

James scored 24 points on his new home floor, adding five rebounds and five assists. James, who led the Cleveland Cavaliers to four consecutive NBA Finals appearances, signed a four-year, $154 million deal with the Lakers in the offseason…..