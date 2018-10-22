Sports

Stage of Champions set for November 3 at Theatre Guild

By Staff Writer
Chandini Khan 

A stacked line up of local and overseas beauties rocking, stilettos, bikinis and sporting toned physiques are set to do battle at ‘Stage of Champions’ on November 3 at the Theatre Guild. 

This is according to organizer of the event, Videsh Sookram who spoke to Stabroek Sport yesterday.

Sookram noted that the Ms. Bikini segment of the third annual fixture is set to feature Guyana’s reigning Ms. Bikini champion, Chandini Khan, Antigua’s, Melissa Seaforth and three females from Suriname…..

