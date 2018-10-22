West Side Masters in stunning upset

West Side Masters created the biggest upset on the opening day of the Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter-Ward Football Championship, eliminating home side Den Amstel yesterday.
Locked 2-2 at the end of regulation time, the veteran outfit stunned the large crowd that gathered at the Den Amstel ground, securing the result 6-5 on sudden death penalty kicks.
With the win, West Side Ballers sealed their berth to the round of 16 stage. Meanwhile Uitvlugt, Pouderoyen and Central Mackenzie were also among the teams to seal their place in the next round…..
