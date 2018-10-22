Sports

Wismar/Christianburg in 12-0 whipping of Marian Academy

By Staff Writer

Wismar/Christianburg, Lodge Secondary and Uitvlugt secured contrasting wins when the GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U18 Secondary School Football Championship continued yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

 Wismar/Christianburg smashed Marian Academy 12-0. Tyrese Lewis tallied a helmet trick in the 11th, 43rd, 45th and 47th, while Randy Pickering also amassed four goals in the 26th, 27th, 61st and 68th minute.

 Adding a hat-trick was André Mayers in the 16th, 48th and 58th minute, while George Stephens netted in the 27th minute. Similarly, Lodge Secondary blasted Charlestown 5-1. Dorwin George recorded a hat-trick in the 62nd, 63rd and 70th minute while Rickie Stewart bagged a double in the fourth and 12th minute…..

