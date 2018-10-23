Bel Air Rubis defeat Eco Champs by 56 runs

A timely all-round effort from Daveanand Khemraj powered Bel Air Rubis to a 56-run win over Georgetown Eco Champs on Sunday at the Ogle Community Centre Ground in the latest match of the Georgetown Cricket Association/ Friends of Cricket Under 17, 100 overs tournament.

Bel Air Rubis won the toss and decided to bat first posting 214-9 from their 55 overs then returned with the ball to stifle Eco Champs to 158 in 38 overs.

Daniel Roberts struck early in the piece, removing Mark Sukhai who failed to score but the second wicket partnership of 56 between Omari Lallbachan and Andrew Samaroo revived the innings and laid the platform for a late flurry…..