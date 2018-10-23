Bobb, Fevrier capture gold at Pan-Caribbean Martial Arts c/ships

Twelve-year-old Niquann Fevrier catured a gold and a silver medals while Sensei Troy Bobb captured three gold medals at the Pan-Caribbean Martial Arts championships in Barbados recently.

Fevrier captured gold in the weapon form and silver in the Open form while Bobb won gold in the self defence, weapon and Open categories of the Caribbean National Martial Arts Alliance championships.

Sensei Bobb was also upgraded to Junior Master, Fifth Degree, Blackbelt prior to his participation at the championships.

“On behalf of Harpy Eagle Martial Arts Academy in collaboration with GPF, would like to show gratitude by thanking all of the sponsors who made their trip a success.”