Sports

Bobb, Fevrier capture gold at Pan-Caribbean Martial Arts c/ships

By Staff Writer
Sensi Troy Bobb (left) and Niquann Fevrier (third from left) with the famous movie star and grand master in Martial Arts, Cynthia Rothrock after their victory.

Twelve-year-old Niquann Fevrier catured a gold and a silver medals while Sensei Troy Bobb captured three gold medals at the Pan-Caribbean Martial Arts championships in Barbados recently.

Fevrier captured gold in the weapon form and silver in the Open form while Bobb won gold in the self defence, weapon and Open categories of the Caribbean National Martial Arts Alliance championships.

Sensei Bobb was also upgraded to Junior Master, Fifth Degree, Blackbelt prior to his participation at the championships.

“On behalf of Harpy Eagle Martial Arts Academy in collaboration with GPF, would like to show gratitude by thanking all of the sponsors who made their trip a success.”

Around the Web

More in Sports

Grimmond sets personal goals ahead of WWT20

By

Calypso support and history add to flavour of ICC WWT20

Persaud’s unbeaten 66 leads CI to 9-wicket win

Comments

Trending