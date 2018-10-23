Masters celebrate King Pele’s birthday tonight 

The Masters football fraternity of Guyana will join the rest of the world, today, in celebrating the 78th birth anniversary of arguably the greatest footballer, Brazilian Edson Arantes do Nascimento more affectionately called King Pele.

The 13-year old Rastafari Patriarchs Masters football club will tonight confront a Georgetown aggregation at the Tucville ground, beginning at 7 pm. The feature game will be preceded by an under 15 match-up between Santos FC and Fruta Conquerors at 4 pm and followed by an all-Conquerors Girls affair.

The Patriarchs, led by former national Roger Alphonso, will be looking to improve on last Sunday’s 2-2 stalemate against Hearts of Oak Masters…..