NBA roundup: Kings ruin Westbrook’s return

Yogi Ferrell stole the ball from Russell Westbrook and scored a buzzer-beating layup at the end of the first half, capping a flurry that helped the Sacramento Kings build a double-digit lead en route to a 131-120 victory over the host Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night.

Ferrell’s hoop capped a personal five-point burst in the final 10.3 seconds of the second period and a 15-4 Sacramento run to finish the half. The surge gave the Kings a lead they never relinquished on their way to snapping a season-opening, two-game losing streak.

Westbrook, making his season debut following offseason knee surgery, had 32 points for the Thunder (0-3). Oklahoma City was playing its home opener following road losses against Golden State and the Los Angeles Clippers. Sacramento’s Iman Shumpert finished with a team-high 26 points while De’Aaron Fox contributed 22 points and 10 assists. Paul George had 29 points for the Thunder, who got 10 points and 14 boards from Steven Adams…..