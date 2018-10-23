Persaud’s unbeaten 66 leads CI to 9-wicket win

National all-rounder Akshaya Persaud produced an aggressive display of strokeplay to score an unbeaten half-century which helped Cornelia Ida (CI) defeat Winsor Forest by nine wickets in the latest round of the West Demerara Cricket Association President’s Cup 50 overs tournament, Sunday at the Wales Community Centre Ground.

With overnight rain, the wet outfield saw the contest reduced to a 30 overs-a-side affair. Batting first, Winsor Forest reached 110-9 from 29.4 overs with one of their batsmen retiring hurt.

In reply, CI needed just 16 overs to reach 111-1…..