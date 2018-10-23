Three national players for MLS in Barbados

Ryan Hackett, Kevin Dundas and Kevin Layne will represent Guyana at the Major League Soccer (MLS) Caribbean Combined scheduled for Bridgetown, Barbados from October 22nd-25th.

The trio were selected from an initial shortlist of six players. The event, which is also being staged in Jamaica during the same window, is open to players between the ages of 18-23, who have a minimum of one u20 or senior cap since 2017.

According to an official release from the Guyana Football Federation [GFF], Technical Director Ian Greenwood said, “This is great opportunity for the selected players to display their talent at the regional level. It is up to them as individuals to grasp this opportunity and show what they are capable of. They will definitely learn from the experience and exposure over the next few days in Barbados. We are always focusing on player exit routes for home-group talent and to strengthen the national team programme.”….