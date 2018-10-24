Anandale in 8-2 whipping of St Rose’s

Annadale humbled St. Rose’s while Queenstown and Dolphin battled to a draw, when the Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers Under-18 Secondary School Football Championship continued yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Annandale mauled St. Rose’s 8-2. Colin Henriques and Omari Glasgow scored two goals each. Henriques tallied a double in the 13th and 18th, while Glasgow fashioned a double in the 27th and 45th minute.
Chipping in with goals in the 15th, 32nd, 60th and 69th minute respectively were Jamar Harrigon, ROn Robinson, Jerome Harrigon and Rondel Maxwell…..
