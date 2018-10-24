Anderson, Giddings spur RHTB to title triumph

National under-19 all-rounder, Kevlon Anderson played a pivotal innings with the bat while West Indies women star, Erva Giddings, was crucial with the ball to spur Rose Hall Town Bakewell (RHTB) to yet another title, this time the Berbice Cricket Board Rhonda Lewis Memorial T20 title with a 130-run win against Whim over the weekend.

Playing in the lower Corentyne division, RHTB won the toss and elected to bat, reaching 199-4 from their allotted overs before dismissing Whim for 69 in 17 overs.

RHTB were up against the wall early on losing Jason Sinclair but the National under-19 pair of Kevin Sinclair and Anderson added 80. Kevin Sinclair, a naturally aggressive stroke maker, was brutal in his knock of 68 striking six sixes and five fours before holding out to deep mid-wicket…..