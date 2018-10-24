NBA roundup: Spurs’ OT victory keeps Lakers winless

Patty Mills drilled a jumper with seven seconds remaining in overtime to cap a 7-0 run in the final 55 seconds and lift the San Antonio Spurs to a wild 143-142 win over the host Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

The result kept LeBron James winless over his first three games with his new team, even though he produced 32 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds.

James canned a game-tying, 28-foot 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds to play in the fourth quarter to cap an 8-0 run in the last 64 seconds and send the game into overtime. However, he missed two free throws in the last minute of overtime, then missed a 20-foot jumper in the final second…..