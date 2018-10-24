Ottley, Kirton half-centuries see Marooners past Hurricanes

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners trounced Leeward Islands Hurricanes by eight wickets under Duckworth-Lewis-Stern, to end their preliminary campaign on a high and top Group B of the Regional Super50.

Chasing a revised target of 169 off 41 overs in a rain-affected encounter at Kensington Oval, Marooners safely navigated the interruptions to get over the line with 13 balls remaining.

Their chase was a measured one with opener Kjorn Ottley top-scoring with 67, Nicholas Kirton stroking an unbeaten 65 and Jonathan Drakes, 21 not out.

Hurricanes had earlier found themselves limited to an inadequate 209 for nine off their 50 overs after fast bowler Jermaine Levy snatched four for 48 and off-spinner Jon-Russ Jaggesar, three for 38, to ruin the innings.

Only captain Devon Thomas showed any real enterprise with 46 while Keacy Carty chipped in with 26 and Akeem Saunders, 24.

The victory ensured Marooners topped Group B with 26 points, with Scorpions finishing second on 21 points, to take the other semi-final spot.

Hurricanes started badly when Montcin Hodge perished without scoring in the second over with the score on one, leaving Thomas to attempt to rebuild the innings.

The right-hander then put on 39 for the second wicket with Carty before adding a further 47 with wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton (22), as Hurricanes got up to 87 for two in the 22nd over.

Thomas, who opened the innings, struck four fours and a six in a 67-ball knock but departed in the 22nd over when he was bowled by Jaggesar.

Two more wickets fell to Jaggesar as three wickets tumbled for 30 runs to leave Hurricanes stuttering on 117 for five in the 30th over.

Saunders and Orlando Peters (23) attempted another repair job by putting on 40 for the sixth wicket but Levy and left-arm spinner Yannick Ottley (2-29) combined to snatch four wickets cheaply and restrict Hurricanes.

In reply, Kjorn Ottley posted 36 off 43 balls with fellow left-hander Amir Jangoo who struggled 19 balls over nine runs before becoming frustrated and skying a loft at miserly off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall to cover point in the eighth over.

There was no collapse, however, as Kirton arrived to anchor two half-century stands and see Marooners to victory, after the target was twice revised.

First, he put on 79 for the second wicket with Kjorn Ottley before adding another 55 in an unbroken third wicket stand with Drakes.

Kirton counted five fours in a 97-ball knock while Kjorn Ottley faced 94 deliveries and struck four fours and a six.