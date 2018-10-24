Ramdehol’s 98 trumps Blagobin’s ton in MYO victory

Despite a century from Ushadiva Balgobin, Ricardo Ramdehol’s 98 was enough to ensure Muslim Youth Organization (MYO) defeat Everest Cricket Club Under 17s by three wickets in the Georgetown Cricket Association/Friends of Cricket 100 overs tournament on Sunday.

Playing at the small MYO facility, Everest took first strike and posted 223 all out in 42.2 overs while MYO aced the chase, reaching 224-7 in 34 overs.

Everest were off to a flying start with openers, Anthony Khan and Mathew Nandu putting on 48. MYO fought back with the wickets of Khan (17), Varun Mangla (5) and Reynaldo Mohammed (1)…..