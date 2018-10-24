Yadram pummels LBI bowlers with ton

In the second round of the Enmore Community Centre Cricket Club Banks Beer 100-ball bash, West Indies Under-19 batsman, Bhaskar Yadram clobbered the second century of the tournament to see Enterprise record a 130-run win over La Bonne Intention on Sunday.

Yadram predominantly played grounded shots and worked the fielding well, stroking 17 fours.

Former West Indies opener, Rajendra Chandrika was a mere spectator at the end but still scored 54 with three boundaries as they raced to 177 without loss. In reply, LBI were subdued, ending on 47-8 with the balls running out…..