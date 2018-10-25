Buxton, Better Hope B to clash in Elizabeth Styles/ECCB final

Buxton’s ‘Carl Hooper’ Sports Club and Better Hope Cricket Club stormed to the final of the Elizabeth Styles/East Coast Cricket Board 40-overs-a-side tournament.

The preliminary rounds consisted of nine matches for each participating team and culminated with Better Hope B beating Lusignan Sports Club by nine wickets and Buxton defeating Clonbrook Cricket Club by 18 runs in the semi-finals. At the Better Hope Community Centre Ground, Lusignan, asked to bat first, reached 118 all out in 30.3 overs.

Better Hope B in reply took 28.1 overs to reach 119-1…..