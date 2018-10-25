Clear Waters, Rubis embrace Guyana Softball Cup 8

Guyana Softball Cup 8 is just a matter of days away, but corporate support continues to roll in for the October 26-28 event.

International Pharmaceutical Agency, through its Clear Waters brand, has once again renewed its partnership with the organisers, the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association.

Floodlights member Ricky Deonarain, who received the sponsorship, said the association is indeed grateful for the support of the company. He said their contribution will go a far way in making the event a success…..