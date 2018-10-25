NBA fines Lakers coach Walton, Wizards F Morris

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton received a $15,000 fine from the NBA yesterday for public criticism of officiating, while Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris received a similar fine for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Walton spoke out against perceived foul disparity following the Lakers’ 143-142 overtime loss at home to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

“Let me start here. … I wasn’t going to say anything. I was going to save my money, but I just can’t anymore,” Walton said. “It’s points in the paint (by the Lakers) to 50, [and yet] again they outshoot us from the free-throw line — 38 free throws (to 26 by the Lakers). Watch the play where I got a technical foul. Watch what happened to LeBron James’ arm. It’s the same thing that James Harden and Chris Paul shot 30 free throws on us the night before. Then LeBron pulls up on a screen, somebody (is) trying to fight over. Same thing they shot free throws on. Same thing.”….