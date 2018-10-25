Payless Variety Store 11-stage cycling returns Saturday

For the seventh successive year the inner circuit of the National Park will be transformed into the track where the country’s best wheelsmen will ply their trade to contest top honours in the Payless Variety Store 11-stage cycling programme this Saturday.

With action set to pedal off from 09.00hrs as is customary, National cycling coach and organiser of the event, Hassan Mohammed, praised highly the Wellington Street-based company for its continued dedication towards providing consistent races in order to keep developing the young riders.

Last year’s winner of the feature 35-lap Schoolboys and Iinvitational event, Geron Williams, will be hard pressed to retain his title having taken most of the cycling season off. Nevertheless, he has returned to the saddle to show that he is still a force to be reckoned with, immediately climbing back to the top of the pile…..