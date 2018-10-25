Plaisance Guardians stay unbeaten with win over Pepsi Sonics

Unbeaten Plaisance Guardians dismissed Pepsi Sonics 66-32 in their U23 division encounter,
when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association [GABA] ‘League Championship’, continued on Tuesday at the Burnham Court, Middle and Carmichael Streets.
Terrence Daniels led the rout with a game-high 14 points, with Delroy Critchlow adding an invaluable 11 points…..
