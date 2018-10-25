Sports

Plaisance Guardians stay unbeaten with win over Pepsi Sonics

By Staff Writer

Unbeaten Plaisance Guardians dismissed Pepsi Sonics 66-32 in their U23 division encounter,

when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association [GABA] ‘League Championship’, continued on Tuesday at the Burnham Court, Middle and Carmichael Streets.

Terrence Daniels led the rout with a game-high 14 points, with Delroy Critchlow adding an invaluable 11 points…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Ramdhani secures playing scholarship at Kings University 

Marian Academy Inter-house Badminton gets underway

Marian Academy Inter-house Badminton gets underway

West Indies’ Hope dampens Kohli’s day in thrilling tie

Comments

Trending