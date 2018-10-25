Ramdhani secures playing scholarship at Kings University 

Guyana’s top senior badminton player Narayan Ramdhani has secured a scholarship to play for the Kings’ University Eagles Badminton team after successfully completing a try-out session a few weeks ago at the University in Edmonton, Canada.

The 20-year-old, who is also set to complete training stints with B-Active High-Performance Badminton Club, also in Edmonton, will spring into action immediately to play in the upcoming University Championships next month.

Only recently Ramdhani concluded his two-year Diploma in Sports Science in Vancouver, Canada. He continues to merge his academics and sports and will pursue a four-year Bachelor’s degree in Commerce while at Kings University. ….