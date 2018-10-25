Sports

Ramdhani secures playing scholarship at Kings University 

—Continues to pursue academic aspirations 

By Staff Writer
Narayan Ramdhani

Guyana’s top senior badminton player Narayan Ramdhani has secured a scholarship to play for the Kings’ University Eagles Badminton team after successfully completing a try-out session a few weeks ago at the University in Edmonton, Canada. 

The 20-year-old, who is also set to complete training stints with B-Active High-Performance Badminton Club, also in Edmonton, will spring into action immediately to play in the upcoming University Championships next month. 

Only recently Ramdhani concluded his two-year Diploma in Sports Science in Vancouver, Canada. He continues to merge his academics and sports and will pursue a four-year Bachelor’s degree in Commerce while at Kings University. ….

Plaisance Guardians stay unbeaten with win over Pepsi Sonics

Marian Academy Inter-house Badminton gets underway

West Indies’ Hope dampens Kohli’s day in thrilling tie

