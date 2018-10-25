WWT20 tickets hit the market early

Due to public demand, the office in Guyana for tickets for the upcoming International Cricket Council’s Women’s World T20 (WWT20) has opened days ahead of the originally announced date.

The organizers had initially stated that tickets will go on sale in Guyana, St Lucia and Antigua on Monday. However, as early as Tuesday the office at the Guyana Cricket Board, Regent Road commenced selling tickets. The office will open daily from 09:00 to 17:00h while tickets are also available online at http://worldtwenty20.com

It is the sixth edition of the tournament but the first time that it is being played as a ‘standalone’ tournament which may be the reason for the demand for tickets. In the five previous editions, the men and women’s tournaments were played simultaneously…..