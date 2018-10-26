Sports

Eagles triumph over Pacesetters after seesaw match

GABA League Championship…

By Staff Writer

Eagles edged Pacesetters 96-95 in their U23 divisional clash, when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) League Championship continued on Wednesday at the Burnham Court, Middle and Carmichael Streets.

Trailing 67-64 heading into the final period, the visitors secured the hard-fought victory in the presence of a small crowd, outscoring the home side 32-28.

Prior to the dramatic conclusion, the hosts took the initial lead, as the first stanza concluded at 18-17…..

