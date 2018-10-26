GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships set to light up CASH from Sunday

The annual GTT National Indoor Hockey Championship commences at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) this Sunday, following its return to the international quality venue last year.

The Guyana Hockey Board and GTT have partnered once again – for the 18th year – to ensure the successful hosting of the championship.

This year’s tournament has expanded and will include a women’s second division competition for the first time in its history, which reflects the growth of the female side of the playing population…..