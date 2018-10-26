Sports

GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships set to light up CASH from Sunday

By Staff Writer
Flashback: GCC Tigers top scorer, Sonia Jardine (left) being challenged by national and Hikers striker Nicole Eastman (right) during their Women’s 1st Division clash in the GTT National Indoor Hockey Championship last year.

The annual GTT National Indoor Hockey Championship commences at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) this Sunday, following its return to the international quality venue last year. 

The Guyana Hockey Board and GTT have partnered once again – for the 18th year – to ensure the successful hosting of the championship.

This year’s tournament has expanded and will include a women’s second division competition for the first time in its history, which reflects the growth of the female side of the playing population…..

