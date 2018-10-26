Johnson’s maiden ton carries Jaguars into Super50 final

Skipper Leon Johnson recorded his maiden List A century, which piloted the Guyana Jaguars into the final of this year’s Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Super50 Championship after they defeated the Jamaican Scorpions by one wicket at the Kensington Oval, Barbados last evening,

The Jaguars, who needed 273 for victory, booked their spot in the finals on the back of Johnson’s intelligent ton.

His knock of 101 included 11 fours and shared in a vital 130-run partnership with the consistent Raymon Reifer (61), who was equally as pleasing on the eyes as the Jaguars scampered home…..