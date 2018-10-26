Second Annual Turbo Knockout Football Championship launched

The Petra Organisation, in collaboration with Guyana Beverage Incorporated (GBI), launched the second Annual Turbo Knockout Football Championship yesterday at the latter’s Diamond headquarters.

The tournament, which kicks off on November 5th at the Ministry of Education ground, will feature 16 teams from various associations battling for a place in the grand finale on December 7th.

The winner of the event will pocket $800,000, while the second, third and fourth place finisher will pocket $400,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively, and the corresponding accolade…..