Starr donates footballs to Hamilton Green 9-a-side football tourney

Starr Computers became the latest entity to throw its support behind the Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter Ward/Village Football Championship, donating a quantity of footballs during a simple presentation ceremony.

Receiving the equipment on behalf of the coordinating team was Lennox Arthur. A veteran sports enthusiast, Arthur thanked the company for their timely gesture.

The competition, which has already commenced, continues on Sunday at the Den Amstel ground with another round of matches. In the opening encounter, Bagotsville opposes Charlestown from 15:00hrs, while Alexander Village engages Wolves from 15:30hrs…..