Byass smashes 193 and takes 5-5 in 418-run win

The Berbice Cricket Board/New Building Society 40-Overs Second Division Tournament continued last weekend with matches across the Ancient County and saw Skeldon Titans thumping All Family by 418 runs and Cotton Tree crushing No. 4 Cricket Club by a massive 319 runs.

Playing at Crabwood Creek, Titans batted first and posted 469-7 with Errol Byass missing out on a double century as he fell for 193. He was supported by Gajendra Ramnarine (86), Gurendra Nauth (75 not out) and Jermaine Reid (45) while Byass returned with the ball to take 5-5 as All Family imploded for 51 in 13 overs.

Meanwhile, Cotton Tree elected to bat first on their home ground and piled on the runs, managing an imposing 415-9 from their full quota while their bowlers were equally impressive to contain No. 4 to 96 all out in 26 overs…..