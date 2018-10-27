Sports

Gov’t inks deals for synthetic tracks in NA, Wismar

-Minister Norton concerned about deterioration of Leonora facility

From left to right are Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr George Norton; Rakesh Samaroo (Builders Hardware); Melissa Tucker (Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Social Cohesion); Egan Bazilio (BK Construction Inc.) and Melissa Dow Richardson (Deputy Director of Sport).

The Ministry of Social Cohesion yesterday inked two contracts worth $220 million for phase three of the construction of  Synthetic Tracks in Regions Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) at the Ministry’s Main Street location.

According to Deputy Director of Sport, Melissa Dow-Richardson, the Region Six contract was awarded to BK Construction Inc to the tune of $141 million while the Region 10 contract has been awarded to  Builders Hardware for $179 million.

The Deputy Director of Sport related that phase three will constitute the groundwork of the project including the laying of the tracks…..

