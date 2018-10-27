Gov’t inks deals for synthetic tracks in NA, Wismar

The Ministry of Social Cohesion yesterday inked two contracts worth $220 million for phase three of the construction of Synthetic Tracks in Regions Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) at the Ministry’s Main Street location.
According to Deputy Director of Sport, Melissa Dow-Richardson, the Region Six contract was awarded to BK Construction Inc to the tune of $141 million while the Region 10 contract has been awarded to Builders Hardware for $179 million.
The Deputy Director of Sport related that phase three will constitute the groundwork of the project including the laying of the tracks…..
