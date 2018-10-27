Guyana Softball Cup 8 underway 

The eighth edition of the annual Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) international softball cup, bowled off yesterday at a number of venues across the City.

Results emerging from the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) saw a number of exciting contests as Ontario Masters out of Canada sent a stern message to their counterparts in the Masters over-45 category after notching up two major wins.

The Canadian side first crushed Narine Masters by 52 runs at the end of their high scoring contest. ….