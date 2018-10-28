Albion eke out one-wicket win over RHTG&G

A low-scoring match which saw two half centuries and two five wicket hauls, also saw Albion Cricket Club eke out a one-wicket win over Rose Hall Town Gizmos and Gadgets yesterday in the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) Pepsi 50 overs tournament.

Playing at the Area ‘H’ Ground under overcast conditions and on a slow pitch, Rose Hall Town batted first and despite a good start were bowled out for 139 in 37.4 overs.

Albion, in reply, reached 140-9 in 35.3 overs.

Rose Hall Town, missing three key players, began with cousins and National U19 duo, Kevin and Junior Sinclair putting on 70 for the first wicket…..