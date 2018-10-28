Champion of Champions Dominoes Part Two on today

Part Two of the Champion of Champions Dominoes competition featuring the country’s top teams will get cracking today from 1pm at the Green City Restaurant and Bar, Lot `H’ Durban and Vlissingen Roads.

The competition is a collaboration between Mark `Jumbie’ Wiltshire, Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Domino Association (GDA) and Shemar Trucking Service whose Managing Director Duean Boston recently handed over a cheque for an undisclosed sum of money to Wiltshire at the company’s location.

According to Wiltshire, most of the country’s top teams have been invited to participate in the competition which carries total prize monies in excess of $200,000 along with trophies.

….