‘Jaguars not taking CCC lightly’ – Johnson 

Guyana Jaguars skipper Leon Johnson is hoping that his side can veer from a more than decade-long pattern of not being able to capture the Regional one-day title when they come up against the Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners in the Regional Super 50 final today.

Johnson, who spearheaded Jaguars’ feisty showing during their one-wicket semi-final win over the Jamaican Scorpions on Thursday, told Stabroek Sports that his unit is pretty relaxed and up for the task at hand.

“The mood is great. We had a recovery session today (Friday), and the guys are still on a high,” Johnson said. ….