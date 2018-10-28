John dominates Payless Variety Store cycle event

Briton John made hay in the brilliant sunshine yesterday dominating the juvenile 10-lap and the feature 35-lap event of the seventh annual Payless Variety Store multi-race programme.
In perfect conditions for racing at the National Park, the 18-year-old won in 1:17.44s.
He led breakaway mate, Paul DeNobrega in a thrilling photo finish in the marquee event…..
